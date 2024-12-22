StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ OMEX opened at $0.36 on Friday. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $5.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMEX. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 800.0% during the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 20.0% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Odyssey Marine Exploration during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the second quarter valued at about $372,000. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor mineral resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

