Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Stock Price Down 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $143.00 and last traded at $143.00. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.70.

Swiss Re Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.38.

About Swiss Re

(Get Free Report)

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.