Tasty (LON:TAST) Stock Price Down 4.2% – Should You Sell?

Tasty plc (LON:TAST – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.91 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.91 ($0.01). 290,901 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 152,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.95 ($0.01).

Tasty Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,097.70. The firm has a market cap of £1.80 million, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.28.

Tasty Company Profile

Tasty plc owns and operates restaurants in the United Kingdom casual dining market. The company operates restaurants under the Wildwood and dim t name. Tasty plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

