The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 114.39 ($1.44) and traded as low as GBX 112.80 ($1.42). The Bankers Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 114 ($1.43), with a volume of 2,302,583 shares.

The Bankers Investment Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 114.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 113.36. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54. The company has a market cap of £1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,280.00 and a beta of 0.60.

The Bankers Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were given a dividend of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 24th. The Bankers Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 6,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at The Bankers Investment Trust

About The Bankers Investment Trust

In related news, insider Richard West bought 284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.46) per share, for a total transaction of £329.44 ($414.03). Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

