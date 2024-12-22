The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PNTG. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Pennant Group from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $27.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day moving average is $30.24. The Pennant Group has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $940.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.95.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP increased its holdings in The Pennant Group by 371.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in The Pennant Group by 460.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

