thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.80 and traded as high as $4.24. thyssenkrupp shares last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 490 shares traded.

thyssenkrupp Trading Up 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.88. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.83.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

