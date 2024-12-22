Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.92 and traded as high as $14.92. Toshiba shares last traded at $14.92, with a volume of 2,800 shares.
Toshiba Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion and a PE ratio of -82.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.92.
About Toshiba
Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Toshiba
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Oil Titans Face Off: Exxon Mobil or Chevron for 2025 Gains?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Mining Stocks Back in the Spotlight: 3 Key Names to Watch
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/16 – 12/20
Receive News & Ratings for Toshiba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toshiba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.