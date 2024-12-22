TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.14.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TWFG from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on TWFG from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of TWFG in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. DOWLING & PARTN raised shares of TWFG to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TWFG from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.

NASDAQ:TWFG opened at $29.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 122.61 and a current ratio of 122.61. TWFG has a one year low of $21.31 and a one year high of $36.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in TWFG in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of TWFG in the third quarter worth $133,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TWFG in the third quarter worth $293,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in TWFG during the third quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in TWFG in the third quarter valued at about $310,000.

TWFG, Inc operates an independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance products in the United States. Its personal and commercial insurance products include auto, home, renters, life, health, motorcycle, umbrella, boat, recreational vehicle, flood, wind, event, luxury item, general liability, property, business auto, workers’ compensation, business owner policy, and professional liability insurance products, as well as commercial bonds and group benefits.

