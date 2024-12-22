VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.41 (BATS:SMOT)

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4082 per share on Tuesday, December 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

SMOT traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,997 shares. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.07. The company has a market capitalization of $374.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.10.

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

