VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF to Issue Dividend of $1.27 (BATS:MOAT)

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.2675 per share on Tuesday, December 24th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.
VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS:MOAT traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.86. 1,076,033 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.98.
About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Oil Titans Face Off: Exxon Mobil or Chevron for 2025 Gains?
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Mining Stocks Back in the Spotlight: 3 Key Names to Watch
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/16 – 12/20
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.