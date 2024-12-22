VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF to Issue Dividend of $1.27 (BATS:MOAT)

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.2675 per share on Tuesday, December 24th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of BATS:MOAT traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.86. 1,076,033 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.98.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

