VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MVAL) Declares Dividend of $0.31

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MVAL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3133 per share on Tuesday, December 24th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of MVAL stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.83. 165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958. The firm has a market capitalization of $820,750.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.21. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat Value ETF has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $34.40.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat Value ETF (MVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of 30 to 60 value-oriented US stocks that Morningstar determines to be attractively priced and have sustainable competitive advantages.

