Vanguard All-World ex-US Shares Index ETF (ASX:VEU) Increases Dividend to $1.27 Per Share

Vanguard All-World ex-US Shares Index ETF (ASX:VEU – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, December 20th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.266 per share on Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Vanguard All-World ex-US Shares Index ETF’s previous interim dividend of $0.31.
Vanguard All-World ex-US Shares Index ETF Stock Performance
