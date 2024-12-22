Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV) Announces Dividend of $0.57

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2024

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMVGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.5744 per share on Thursday, December 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous dividend of $0.42.

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of VFMV stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,927 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.77. The company has a market cap of $117.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.60.

About Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (VFMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation with lower volatility relative to the broad U.S. equity market. VFMV was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.