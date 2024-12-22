Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV) Announces Dividend of $0.57

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.5744 per share on Thursday, December 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous dividend of $0.42.
Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Price Performance
Shares of VFMV stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,927 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.77. The company has a market cap of $117.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.60.
About Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF
Further Reading
