Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY) Plans Dividend of $0.53

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQYGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.5285 per share on Thursday, December 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37.

Shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $142.27. 18,959 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.47 and a 200 day moving average of $140.35. The stock has a market cap of $348.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.03.

The Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for VFQY Fund index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong fundamentals as determined by the advisor. VFQY was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

