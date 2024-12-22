Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (VFVA) to Issue Dividend of $0.75 on December 26th

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.7542 per share on Thursday, December 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard U.S. Value Factor’s previous dividend of $0.59.
Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Stock Performance
Vanguard U.S. Value Factor stock traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $118.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,560 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.26.
About Vanguard U.S. Value Factor
