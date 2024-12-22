Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (VFVA) to Issue Dividend of $0.75 on December 26th

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.7542 per share on Thursday, December 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard U.S. Value Factor’s previous dividend of $0.59.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Stock Performance

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor stock traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $118.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,560 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.26.

About Vanguard U.S. Value Factor

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

