Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.73 and traded as low as $0.59. Vaxart shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 1,568,544 shares traded.

Vaxart Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $140.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.73.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vaxart

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VXRT. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Vaxart by 869.3% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 136,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 122,387 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vaxart by 15.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,543,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 346,725 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in Vaxart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vaxart by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,985,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,274 shares during the period. 18.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company’s product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, a bivalent oral tablet vaccine in Phase 2 clinical trial for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, to treat H1 influenza infection; and human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine, which is in preclinical stage, that targets HPV-16 and HPV-18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical lesions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.