Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VTYX shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

In related news, CEO Raju Mohan purchased 261,752 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $526,121.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,175,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,371,806.28. This trade represents a 13.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Nuss sold 13,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $29,743.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 485,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,684.26. This represents a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the third quarter worth $26,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VTYX opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.36. The stock has a market cap of $158.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.48. Ventyx Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $11.48.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company’s lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn’s disease.

