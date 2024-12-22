Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.31 and last traded at $4.37, with a volume of 652665 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup raised Vestas Wind Systems A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.
Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc.
