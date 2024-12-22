Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.31 and last traded at $4.37, with a volume of 652665 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup raised Vestas Wind Systems A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VWDRY

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Price Performance

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 437.00 and a beta of 1.19.

(Get Free Report)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.