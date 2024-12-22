Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.10-$4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.90-$3.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.99 billion. Winnebago Industries also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.100-4.400 EPS.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

NYSE WGO opened at $49.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.61 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.44. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.23). Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $625.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 453.33%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WGO. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Winnebago Industries from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WGO

Insider Transactions at Winnebago Industries

In other Winnebago Industries news, Director William C. Fisher bought 2,000 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.81 per share, for a total transaction of $109,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,554.27. This represents a 6.61 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bret A. Woodson sold 12,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $690,271.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,953.92. This represents a 33.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

About Winnebago Industries

(Get Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.