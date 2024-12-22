Xtrackers US 0-1 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TRSY) to Issue $0.18 Dividend

Xtrackers US 0-1 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TRSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.179 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Xtrackers US 0-1 Year Treasury ETF Price Performance

Xtrackers US 0-1 Year Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.17. 156 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.11. Xtrackers US 0-1 Year Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $29.88 and a 12 month high of $30.19.

