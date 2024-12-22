Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $398.55.

ZBRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $394.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $347.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 1,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total transaction of $701,238.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,738.33. This represents a 13.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $393.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $390.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.96. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $233.95 and a 1-year high of $413.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.57. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

