Zumtobel Group (OTCMKTS:ZMTBY) Trading 1.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

Zumtobel Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZMTBY – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €3.09 ($3.22) and last traded at €3.09 ($3.22). Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 233% from the average daily volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.04 ($3.17).

Zumtobel Group Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €3.03.

Zumtobel Group Company Profile

Zumtobel Group AG operates in the lighting industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lighting and Components. It offers a range of products and services, including light management systems, components, and luminaires, as well as professional solutions for indoor and outdoor lighting applications.

