Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading Up 5.3% – Should You Buy?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) traded up 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $126.34 and last traded at $125.53. 20,156,927 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 53,581,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.96.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $202.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.54.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total value of $11,509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,150,048.94. This represents a 2.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at $41,558,469.49. This trade represents a 12.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 197,036 shares of company stock valued at $28,165,821. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

