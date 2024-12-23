Air Canada (TSE:AC) Senior Officer Sells C$130,246.80 in Stock

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Arielle Meloul-Wechsler sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.71, for a total transaction of C$130,246.80.

Air Canada Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AC traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$22.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,801,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,719. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,070.99. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$14.47 and a 12 month high of C$26.18.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AC. Raymond James upgraded shares of Air Canada to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC upped their price objective on Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$26.50 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.67.

About Air Canada

(Get Free Report)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.