AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.67 and last traded at C$3.75, with a volume of 14227 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BOS. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of AirBoss of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. CIBC upgraded AirBoss of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.19.

The firm has a market cap of C$101.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36, a P/E/G ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.84.

In other AirBoss of America news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch acquired 10,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,420.00. Also, Senior Officer Franco Ientile bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,739.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 33,200 shares of company stock valued at $131,273. 34.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through AirBoss Rubber Solutions and AirBoss Manufactured Products segments. The AirBoss Rubber Solutions segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of rubber compounds and rubber compounding related chemicals for various application in automotive, heavy industry, rollers, conveyor belting, defense, construction and infrastructure, mining, transportation, and oil and gas industries.

