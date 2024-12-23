AlloVir Announces Chief Executive Officer Transition and Appointment of New CEO**

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALVR) recently disclosed changes in its executive leadership in a Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated December 19, 2024.

Get alerts:

The Board of Directors at AlloVir, Inc. decided on December 19, 2024, that Diana Brainard, MD, would step down from her role as Chief Executive Officer and principal executive officer effective on the same day. Dr. Brainard also resigned from her position as a director within the company, with the statement clarifying that her resignation did not arise from any disputes concerning the company’s operations, policies, or practices.

Subsequent to Dr. Brainard’s departure, AlloVir and Dr. Brainard entered into a Separation Agreement and Release. As per this agreement, certain benefits were outlined for Dr. Brainard, which include a cash lump sum equating to 36 months of her current base salary, a sum equal to 100% of her target bonus for the current year, a payment upon completion of the planned merger between AlloVir and Kalaris Therapeutics, Inc., reimbursement for up to 18 months of COBRA premium payments, and acceleration of vesting for any unvested equity awards. These benefits were subject to Dr. Brainard’s execution of a general release in favor of the company.

Simultaneous to this change, effective as of the same date, AlloVir announced the appointment of Vikas Sinha as the new Chief Executive Officer and principal executive officer. Vikas Sinha, aged 61, had been serving as the President and Chief Financial Officer of the company since January 2019. With over two decades of experience within executive finance roles in the life sciences industry, Sinha has an extensive background. Prior responsibilities include roles such as Co-Founder and Chief Financial Officer of ElevateBio LLC, and the Chief Financial Officer at Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. from 2005 to 2016.

Importantly, there were no arrangements or understandings between Mr. Sinha and any other party that influenced his selection as the new CEO of AlloVir. There were also no related party transactions between the company and Mr. Sinha that would necessitate disclosure under Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K.

Alongside these changes, AlloVir also filed the Separation and Release Agreement with Diana Brainard dated December 19, 2024 as an exhibit to the Current Report on Form 8-K.

For a comprehensive understanding of the events and agreements mentioned above, readers are encouraged to refer to the original SEC filing available for public access.

END

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read AlloVir’s 8K filing here.

About AlloVir

(Get Free Report)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

See Also