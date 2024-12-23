Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.90.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ameresco from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Ameresco from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $22.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.47 and a 200 day moving average of $30.52. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.76. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $39.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,325,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Ameresco by 81.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,004,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,126,000 after acquiring an additional 450,571 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,821,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 3,389.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 184,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 179,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,319,000. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

