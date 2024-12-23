Analysts Set Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Target Price at $167.33

Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.33.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 40.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 6,786 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 273,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,694,000 after buying an additional 167,235 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 243.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 60,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after buying an additional 42,779 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 72.0% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 51.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 263,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,610,000 after acquiring an additional 89,453 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.
