Analyzing Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) & MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE)

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) and MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz and MJ”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz $2,364.73 billion 0.01 $1.85 billion N/A N/A MJ $360,000.00 0.00 -$5.38 million N/A N/A

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has higher revenue and earnings than MJ.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz 0 0 5 0 3.00 MJ 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz and MJ, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz presently has a consensus price target of $147.20, suggesting a potential upside of 49.14%. Given Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz is more favorable than MJ.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.2% of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz shares are held by institutional investors. 35.9% of MJ shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz and MJ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz N/A N/A N/A MJ N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz beats MJ on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants. This segment offers shopping transactions, regular household bills, and peer to peer payments for consumers; accepts payment online and in store, issue and settle invoices, pay suppliers and monitor merchant turnover. It also provides proprietary data facilities informed decision making across multiple areas of business. Its Marketplace Platform segment connects online, and offline merchants and consumers enabling merchants to enhance its sales through an omni channel strategy and enable consumers to buy products and services from various merchants. This segment also operates marketplace through m-commerce, a mobile solution for shopping in person which consumers can use e-commerce to shop anywhere, anytime with free delivery; Kaspi Travel allows consumers to book domestic and international flights and package holidays, domestic rail tickets. It also enhances merchants sales by connecting payments and fintech products, Kapsi advertising, and other delivery services. The Fintech Platform segment provides consumers with BNPL, finance, and savings products and merchants with merchant finance services through super apps and Kapsi.kz Super app. It also involved in the banking; distressed asset management; real estate business; payment processing; online travel; and storage and processing of information services. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Almaty, the Republic of Kazakhstan.

About MJ

MJ Holdings, Inc., a cannabis holding company, engages in cultivation management, asset, and infrastructure development business in Nevada. It is also involved in production of cannabis related products; and provision of management services, dispensaries, and consulting services. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

