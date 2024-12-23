ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ARC Document Solutions Price Performance

ARC stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average is $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.49. ARC Document Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $3.44. The firm has a market cap of $146.65 million, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13.

Get ARC Document Solutions alerts:

Institutional Trading of ARC Document Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 16.3% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 55,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,805 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,550,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 83,795 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ARC Document Solutions by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,858,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 48,245 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 218,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 83,708 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management grew its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 93,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 32,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.