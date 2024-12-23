Atacadão S.A. Declares Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:ATAAY)

Atacadão S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATAAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 21st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0405 per share on Thursday, January 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Atacadão Price Performance

Shares of ATAAY stock opened at C$5.09 on Monday. Atacadão has a 52 week low of C$4.00 and a 52 week high of C$7.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.75.

Get Atacadão alerts:

About Atacadão

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Atacadão SA engages in the wholesale and retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products in Brazil. The company operates through Retail, Atacadão, and Financial Solutions segments. The company offers alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages; chocolate and cocoa powders, sugar and sweeteners, baby foods, rice, oats and cereals, cookies, toasts and snacks, coffee, teas, canned and uncanned products, sweets and deserts, flour, bean, yeast, grains and seed, pasta and sauces, mixture for bakery and confectionery, oils, fats and lard, soups and creams, and seasonings and condiments; and bathroom, kitchen, pool, clothing, and general cleaning products.

Receive News & Ratings for Atacadão Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atacadão and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.