Atacadão S.A. Declares Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:ATAAY)

Atacadão S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATAAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 21st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0405 per share on Thursday, January 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.
Atacadão Price Performance
Shares of ATAAY stock opened at C$5.09 on Monday. Atacadão has a 52 week low of C$4.00 and a 52 week high of C$7.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.75.
About Atacadão
