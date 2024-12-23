B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 110 First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 110 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 323,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,607,000 after purchasing an additional 33,713 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 15.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,749,000 after buying an additional 7,613 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 56,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,562,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,812,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 225.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 42,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,979,000 after buying an additional 29,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $2,130.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,363.97 and a 1-year high of $2,388.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,125.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,955.08.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $45.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $47.40 by ($1.53). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 13.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $55.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 187.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $1.95 dividend. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 4.47%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FCNCA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,550.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,700.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,025.00 to $2,625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,243.64.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

