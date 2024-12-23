B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $135,000 Stock Holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the third quarter worth about $3,898,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,000,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 61.4% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 179,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 68,382 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 116.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 34,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PMO stock opened at $10.22 on Monday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.48.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

