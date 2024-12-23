B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAK. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,346,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,707 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,866,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 21.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,040,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,408,000 after buying an additional 356,069 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,908,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,365,000 after buying an additional 286,052 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 103.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 440,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,266,000 after acquiring an additional 224,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NYSE:TAK opened at $13.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $15.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.51.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

