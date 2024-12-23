Bernard F. Becker Sells 100 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Stock

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) Director Bernard F. Becker sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.44, for a total transaction of $32,344.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,775.76. This represents a 4.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGR opened at $321.95 on Monday. Enstar Group Limited has a 52-week low of $262.54 and a 52-week high of $348.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $324.26 and a 200-day moving average of $321.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 73.26% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Enstar Group by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Enstar Group by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enstar Group in the 3rd quarter worth $547,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Enstar Group by 319.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,278,000 after buying an additional 14,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Enstar Group in the 3rd quarter worth $2,885,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

