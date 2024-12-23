BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX) Insider Sells C$1,267,557.28 in Stock

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Get Free Report) insider FAX Capital Corp. sold 112,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.28, for a total transaction of C$1,267,557.28.

FAX Capital Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 22nd, FAX Capital Corp. sold 230,800 shares of BioSyent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.12, for a total transaction of C$2,566,496.00.

BioSyent Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of RX stock traded down C$0.09 on Monday, reaching C$11.65. 5,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,537. The company has a market capitalization of C$135.02 million, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.93. BioSyent Inc. has a 12-month low of C$8.24 and a 12-month high of C$12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 6.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.64.

About BioSyent

BioSyent Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Pd Maintenance 45, a chewable supplement for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; and FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, a powder form product used for preventing iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia.

