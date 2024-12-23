Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) COO Sells $218,099.34 in Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) COO Christina Rossi sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.91, for a total transaction of $218,099.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,654,523.53. This represents a 3.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Christina Rossi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 27th, Christina Rossi sold 2,274 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $216,257.40.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $90.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.72 and a beta of 0.59. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1-year low of $72.24 and a 1-year high of $121.90.

Institutional Trading of Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 112.30% and a negative net margin of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $128.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 126.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 27.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 62,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 13,579 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 48.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 252,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,332,000 after acquiring an additional 82,693 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter valued at $4,377,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth about $999,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BPMC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.33.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

