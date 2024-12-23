Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Trading Up 36.9% – Still a Buy?

Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 36.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00). Approximately 6,019,477 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 307% from the average daily volume of 1,479,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.16 ($0.00).

Botswana Diamonds Trading Up 36.9 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.29. The firm has a market cap of £2.63 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Botswana Diamonds Company Profile

Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. The company's flagship property is the Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. It also explores primarily in the Kalahari region of Botswana. Botswana Diamonds plc was formerly known as Botswana Exploration plc and changed its name to Botswana Diamonds plc in October 2010.

