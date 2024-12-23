Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Trading Up 37.5% – Should You Buy?

Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD – Get Free Report) traded up 37.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00). 6,349,644 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 329% from the average session volume of 1,481,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.16 ($0.00).

Botswana Diamonds Stock Up 37.5 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.29. The firm has a market cap of £2.64 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.80.

About Botswana Diamonds

Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. The company's flagship property is the Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. It also explores primarily in the Kalahari region of Botswana. Botswana Diamonds plc was formerly known as Botswana Exploration plc and changed its name to Botswana Diamonds plc in October 2010.

