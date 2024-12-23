Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.01, but opened at $3.91. Braskem shares last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 226,880 shares traded.
BAK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.70 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Braskem from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.
Braskem Trading Down 3.2 %
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBB Public Markets I LLC grew its stake in shares of Braskem by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 1,597,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,303,000 after acquiring an additional 654,806 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Braskem in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,341,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Braskem by 872.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 268,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 240,744 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Braskem by 329.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 176,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 135,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Braskem by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 46,858 shares in the last quarter.
Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.
