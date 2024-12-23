Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.01, but opened at $3.91. Braskem shares last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 226,880 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.70 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Braskem from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get Braskem alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BAK

Braskem Trading Down 3.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braskem

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average is $6.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBB Public Markets I LLC grew its stake in shares of Braskem by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 1,597,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,303,000 after acquiring an additional 654,806 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Braskem in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,341,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Braskem by 872.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 268,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 240,744 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Braskem by 329.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 176,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 135,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Braskem by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 46,858 shares in the last quarter.

About Braskem

(Get Free Report)

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.