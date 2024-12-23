Brokerages Set AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Target Price at $8.50

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

AMCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AMC Networks from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 6.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 176,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

AMCX opened at $9.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. AMC Networks has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $19.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.65. The firm has a market cap of $413.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.34.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.29. AMC Networks had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $599.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

