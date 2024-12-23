Brokerages Set AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Target Price at $8.50

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.
AMCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AMC Networks from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Networks
AMC Networks Trading Up 1.3 %
AMCX opened at $9.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. AMC Networks has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $19.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.65. The firm has a market cap of $413.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.34.
AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.29. AMC Networks had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $599.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.
About AMC Networks
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.
