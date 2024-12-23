Brokerages Set Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) PT at $14.00

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.80.
A number of research firms have recently commented on HCSG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday.
NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $11.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.08. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $13.00. The company has a market cap of $828.19 million, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.55.
Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $428.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.
Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.
