Brokerages Set Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) PT at $14.00

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.80.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HCSG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 560,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 159,878 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 78,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 169.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 91,733 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,674,000 after acquiring an additional 50,375 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 15.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $11.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.08. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $13.00. The company has a market cap of $828.19 million, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.55.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $428.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

