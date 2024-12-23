Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Stock Performance
Shares of USAT opened at $9.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.94 million, a PE ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day moving average is $7.86. Cantaloupe has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.94.
Cantaloupe Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cantaloupe
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- XPO Stock Gains Momentum as U.S. Trade Outlook Evolves
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- CarMax Gets in Gear: Is Now the Time to Buy?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Qubit Combat: 2 Stocks Battle for Quantum Supremacy
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.