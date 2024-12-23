CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of CEVA from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on CEVA from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CEVA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Get CEVA alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CEVA

CEVA Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEVA

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $31.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.04 million, a P/E ratio of -222.20 and a beta of 1.27. CEVA has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $33.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.82.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 2,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in CEVA by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in CEVA by 125.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 4.6% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 338.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.