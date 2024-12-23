Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 142826 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Cielo Waste Solutions Trading Down 5.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$10.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 9.95, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.17.

Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 20th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cielo Waste Solutions

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. operates as a waste-to-fuel environmental technology company in Canada. It converts and transforms waste feedstocks, including organic material and wood derivative waste into fuel, such as diesel, naphtha, and kerosene. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp. and changed its name to Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

