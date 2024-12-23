CION Investment Corporation Declares Year-End Special Distribution

CION Investment Corporation (NYSE:CION) recently declared a special distribution for the year ending December 31, 2024. The company’s co-chief executive officers made this announcement on December 19, 2024, approving a special distribution of $0.05 per share. Shareholders of record as of December 30, 2024, will receive this distribution, which is scheduled for payment on January 27, 2025. This special distribution contributes to the total distributions declared by CION in 2024, amounting to $1.52 per share.

The decision-making authority concerning the amount, record dates, payment dates, and other terms of distributions to shareholders is under the responsibility of CION’s executive officers, subject to quarterly ratification by the board of directors. The press release detailing this distribution, labeled Exhibit 99.1, has been attached to the filed report.

CION Investment Corporation, a business development company, focuses primarily on senior secured loans to U.S. middle-market companies. With assets totaling approximately $1.9 billion as of September 30, 2024, the company aims to provide current income and potential capital appreciation for its investors. CION is guided by CION Investment Management, LLC, a registered investment adviser affiliated with CION.

CEO Michael A. Reisner expressed satisfaction in announcing a year-end special dividend for 2024, attributing it to consistent income generation from the company’s portfolio. Looking ahead, he highlighted CION’s strategic positioning in delivering favorable risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

As with any forward-looking statements, this declaration contains elements of risk and uncertainty. CION remains committed to transparency and will continue to update shareholders as necessary. More detailed information can be obtained from CION’s Form 8-K filed with the SEC on December 23, 2024, and subsequent reports available on the company’s website and the SEC’s database.

For additional details and inquiries, please refer to the contact persons listed in the company’s press release.

