Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Stock

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Citigroup from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CCL. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Macquarie upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.85.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Carnival Co. & stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.76. 23,382,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,696,057. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.51. The firm has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $27.17.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 6.39%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Carnival Co. &

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,937.08. The trade was a 21.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth about $466,838,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 510.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,331,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,398,000 after buying an additional 8,638,865 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8,431.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 6,644,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,781,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566,120 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,585,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2,400.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,010,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889,785 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

