Comparing Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) and LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH)

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) and Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares LuxUrban Hotels and Henderson Land Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LuxUrban Hotels -145.57% N/A -29.89% Henderson Land Development N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.5% of LuxUrban Hotels shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of LuxUrban Hotels shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

LuxUrban Hotels has a beta of -1.5, indicating that its stock price is 250% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Henderson Land Development has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares LuxUrban Hotels and Henderson Land Development”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LuxUrban Hotels $72.79 million 0.04 -$78.52 million ($148.49) -0.01 Henderson Land Development $3.52 billion 4.06 $1.18 billion N/A N/A

Henderson Land Development has higher revenue and earnings than LuxUrban Hotels.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for LuxUrban Hotels and Henderson Land Development, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LuxUrban Hotels 0 2 1 0 2.33 Henderson Land Development 0 0 0 0 0.00

LuxUrban Hotels currently has a consensus price target of $280.00, indicating a potential upside of 28,294.69%. Given LuxUrban Hotels’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe LuxUrban Hotels is more favorable than Henderson Land Development.

Summary

Henderson Land Development beats LuxUrban Hotels on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LuxUrban Hotels

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington D.C., Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc. and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc. in November 2022. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Henderson Land Development

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Hotel Room Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments. The Property Development segment develops and sells real estate properties. Its property portfolio primarily includes offices, shopping arcades, shopping malls, commercial complexes, and residential properties. The Property Leasing segment leases properties. The Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations segment operates and manages department stores and supermarket-cum-stores. The Hotel Room Operation segment operates hotel properties. The Other Businesses segment operates and manages hotels; provides construction, finance, project management, property management, agency, and cleaning and security guard services; and trades in building materials. It also engages in food and beverage, and travel operations. The Utility and Energy segment is involved in production, distribution, and marketing gas; and water supply and environmentally friendly energy businesses. Henderson Land Development Company Limited was founded in 1976 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Henderson Land Development Company Limited is a subsidiary of Henderson Development Limited.

