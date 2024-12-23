Compass (NYSE:COMP) Stock Price Down 4.8% – Here’s Why

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.93 and last traded at $5.93. 345,158 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 4,539,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.

Several research analysts have commented on COMP shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Compass from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Compass from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Compass from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Compass in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Compass from $4.40 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.72.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average is $5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 2.89.

In other Compass news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 52,501 shares of Compass stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $362,256.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 947,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,537,743.10. The trade was a 5.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $63,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,070,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,584,828.09. This represents a 14.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,032,900 shares of company stock valued at $70,077,531 over the last quarter. 6.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

