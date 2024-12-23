COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) versus Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS) Critical Contrast

Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS – Get Free Report) and COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Actelis Networks and COMSovereign”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Actelis Networks alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actelis Networks $7.72 million 0.83 -$6.29 million ($1.25) -0.82 COMSovereign $9.88 million 0.00 -$79.71 million N/A N/A

Actelis Networks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than COMSovereign.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Actelis Networks 0 0 0 0 0.00 COMSovereign 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Actelis Networks and COMSovereign, as reported by MarketBeat.

COMSovereign has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 130,334.78%. Given COMSovereign’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe COMSovereign is more favorable than Actelis Networks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.4% of Actelis Networks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of COMSovereign shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Actelis Networks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of COMSovereign shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Actelis Networks and COMSovereign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actelis Networks -56.82% -752.62% -45.14% COMSovereign N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Actelis Networks has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COMSovereign has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

COMSovereign beats Actelis Networks on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Actelis Networks

(Get Free Report)

Actelis Networks, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of cyber hardened, hybrid fiber, networking solutions for Internet of Things and telecommunication companies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Israel, and the Asia Pacific. It provides rapid-deployment networking solutions for wide-area IoT applications, including federal, state, and local governments; intelligent traffic systems; and military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus applications. The company’s products include ethernet access devices; network aggregator switches; and Advanced MetaLIGHT/ Gigaline element management systems software, which enables remote management, monitoring, maintenance, and configuration of the installed equipment in the network. It also offers dynamic spectral software; and access broadband equipment. It serves offers its products through system integrators, distributors, contractors, resellers, and consultants. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About COMSovereign

(Get Free Report)

COMSovereign Holding Corp. provides various solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company offers packet microwave solutions that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations; harmony enhanced MC; fastback intelligent backhaul radio (IBR); and in-band full-duplex technology. It also provides tethered drones and aerostats for use in intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and tactical communication, as well as communication platform for national defense and security customers; and edge compute capable 4G LTE and 5G network radio. In addition, the company offers repairs, support and maintenance, drones, consulting, and warranties as well as other services. The company was formerly known as Drone Aviation Holding Corp. and changed its name to COMSovereign Holding Corp. in November 2019. COMSovereign Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Actelis Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actelis Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.